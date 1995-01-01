Public Files on FTP.CS.CMU.EDU
The x86 Interrupt List
aka "Ralf Brown's Interrupt List", "RBIL"
The interrupt list is a comprehensive listing of interrupt calls, I/O ports,
memory locations, far-call interfaces, and more for IBM PCs and compatible
machines, both documented and undocumented. Nearly eight megabytes of
information in ASCII text files!
System Requirements: a computer which can extract ZIP files and
display plain vanilla ASCII text files. Some of the enclosed utilities are
slightly pickier :-).
Note that people have found many creative ways of
mis-spelling "interrupt", such as: interups, interrups, innterupt,
interupts, interuppt, intterupt, interapt, interup, inturpt, interupt
(the most common), inturrupt, and intrupt.
Contributed files
The following interrupt list-related files have been contributed by others:
- RBILVIEW v2.1 (367k, 05apr99) Win95/98 list viewer
- The author wants feedback, so tell him what you like/dislike if you download this file....
A number of people have converted some or all of the interrupt list files
into HTML format, for example
Marc Perkel and
DJ Delorie.
Note that the HTML conversions will often lag behind the
current release.
The interrupt list has been
Open-Source Projects
CMU-EBMT
The main object of my research since 1995, CMU-EBMT is a complete
end-to-end example-based machine translation system, including word
alignment, training, and parameter tuning. Feed it some parallel text
to generate a translator.
Hosted on SourceForge as project
"cmu-ebmt".
ZipRec
A ZIP-archive recovery program which also supports gzip files and zlib
streams compressed with the DEFLATE algorithm. In addition to the
usual capabilities of listing the members of a corrupted archive and
extracting intact member files, ZipRec can also perform a partial recovery
of corrupted members. For partially-recovered text files, it can
additionally perform language-based reconstruction to infer a majority
of the bytes which were not actually present in the uncorrupted part
of the compressed data.
Hosted on SourceForge as project
"ziprec".
LA-Strings
A language-aware replacement for the standard Unix strings(1) utility,
LA-Strings knows about dozens of character encodings and can be
trained to identify the language of each string extracted, using an
initial rough identification to determine which character encoding to
extract. The current release comes with models for over 800 languages
in over 2600 language/encoding pairs.
Hosted on SourceForge as project
"la-strings".
CanvasLMS.py
A Python library wrapping the API for the Canvas LMS system, allowing
you to retrieve rosters, update grades, compute class statistics, etc.
Hosted on GitHub as project
"canvaslms".
WordClus
A C++ program to find clusters of similar words in text.
Hosted on GitHub as project
"wordclus".
Programming Libraries
SPAWNO
A swapping replacement for the C runtime library's spawn..() functions.
Swaps the program to disk, EMS, XMS, or raw extended memory, leaving
less than 300 bytes in memory while the child program executes.
[Download version 4.13]
(12/12/92). This archive also includes a swapping replacement for the
Turbo Pascal Exec() function.
System Requirements: Compatible 16-bit C compiler (known to work
with Turbo/Borland C and MS C v6/7), or Turbo Pascal.
AMISLIB
A function library to write self-highloading, removable TSRs in assembler.
The TSRs automatically avoid conflicts and can be unloaded in any order
(provided no non-AMIS TSR has hooked interrupts afterwards). You may
download AMISLIB version 0.92 (117k), or just
the AMIS v3.5 specification to which the
TSRs created with AMISLIB conform.
System Requirements: DOS 2.0+, MASM-compatible assembler.
DV-GLUE
A function library to take advantage of the DESQview API (as well as portions
of the QEMM private API). Includes complete source code, mainly in assembler,
as well as precompiled libraries in all six major memory models. Freeware.
Click to download version 1.72 (374k).
System Requirements: DESQview v2.0+ and a compatible compiler
(Turbo C, MS C, probably other 16-bit compilers).
Applications
RBcomm
A small, fast, DESQview-aware terminal program with VT100/VT52/ANSI
and AVATAR emulations, seamless Zmodem downloads, keyboard macros,
scrollback, etc. Runs in only
64K. [Download version
3.46] (1/29/95).
System Requirements: MS/PC DOS 2.0 or higher, 64K available RAM,
IBM-compatible serial port, MDA/HGC/CGA/EGA/VGA/+. File transfers require
an external program such as PDZM or DSZ.
RBPCI
This package contains PCICFG, a program to display lots of information
about the PCI-bus devices inside a computer. All device-specific data
is stored in editable text files for ease of updates (submissions welcome!).
[Download version 1.19] (125k, 10jan99).
Check back here regularly for updates to the vendor/device ID list.
System Requirements: a computer with a PCI expansion bus.
DVdevload
A program for loading device drivers inside of DESQview windows. While
DESQview v2.40+ includes an equivalent program, DVdevload uses much less
memory, and includes a special small TSR to work around an incompatibility
between device loaders and the 4DOS/NDOS shells running inside DESQview
windows. [Download
version 1.2] (11k).
System Requirements: DESQview 2.0 or higher.
DVPtame
A program for modifying the DESQview program information files (*.DVP) to
limit the number of times a program may poll the keyboard for keystrokes
before DESQview takes away its CPU time. Download
DVPTAME here (3.2k).
System Requirements: DESQview v1.0+.
RBdualVGA
A set of programs for using two color SuperVGA cards in one PC. You can
download the beta version 0.9 (19K). Includes
a TSR for swapping between displays and blanking both screens when the
system is not being used. By popular demand, the
source code (52k) is now available as well (but
it ain't pretty yet :-).
System Requirements: A PCI-bus computer with two PCI-bus VGA cards
installed.
RBkeyswap
A small TSR to swap the CapsLock and Left Control keys, as well as the
Esc and backquote/tilde keys. Uses only 64 bytes in a UMB.
RBKEYSWP.ZIP is just 4K to download.
System Requirements: DOS 2.0+
RBspeed
Set the speed of an Intel Neptune motherboard chipset from the command
line. Click to download RBSPEED1 now (6K).
System Requirements: Computer with an Intel Neptune chipset; may also
work on Intel Saturn chipsets.
Obsolete Programs
SPTURBO
A simple IDE for using Borland's Turbo compilers from Borland's Sprint
word processor. Click to download SPTURBO now (10K).
DVKPOLL
DVKPOLL is a small shared program to
limit the number of keyboard polls a program may make under DESQview.
Programs Written by Others
Various EEL code for Epsilon.
VT100-related text files, as well as a VT100-compatibility checker.
