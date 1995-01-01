Public Files on FTP.CS.CMU.EDU

The x86 Interrupt List

aka "Ralf Brown's Interrupt List", "RBIL"

System Requirements: a computer which can extract ZIP files and display plain vanilla ASCII text files. Some of the enclosed utilities are slightly pickier :-).

The following links point at the most current version of the x86/MS-DOS Interrupt List (Release 61, 16jul00). In Microsoft Internet Explorer, right-click on the link and select Save Target As; in Firefox, right-click on the link and select Save Link As; in Lynx, select Download while highlighting one of the links;

Note that people have found many creative ways of mis-spelling "interrupt", such as: interups, interrups, innterupt, interupts, interuppt, intterupt, interapt, interup, inturpt, interupt (the most common), inturrupt, and intrupt.

Contributed files

The following interrupt list-related files have been contributed by others:

RBILVIEW v2.1 (367k, 05apr99) Win95/98 list viewer The author wants feedback, so tell him what you like/dislike if you download this file....



Some people have reported trouble retrieving files from the above; if so, try old-fashioned FTP to get the interrupt list.

A number of people have converted some or all of the interrupt list files into HTML format, for example Marc Perkel and DJ Delorie. Note that the HTML conversions will often lag behind the current release. Please do not send me mail about any problems with the above Web sites, as I have no control over them.

The interrupt list has been [ Selected by PC Webopaedia ]

Open-Source Projects

CMU-EBMT

ZipRec

LA-Strings

CanvasLMS.py

WordClus

Programming Libraries

SPAWNO

System Requirements: Compatible 16-bit C compiler (known to work with Turbo/Borland C and MS C v6/7), or Turbo Pascal.

AMISLIB

System Requirements: DOS 2.0+, MASM-compatible assembler.

DV-GLUE

System Requirements: DESQview v2.0+ and a compatible compiler (Turbo C, MS C, probably other 16-bit compilers).

Applications

RBcomm

System Requirements: MS/PC DOS 2.0 or higher, 64K available RAM, IBM-compatible serial port, MDA/HGC/CGA/EGA/VGA/+. File transfers require an external program such as PDZM or DSZ.

RBPCI

System Requirements: a computer with a PCI expansion bus.

DVdevload

System Requirements: DESQview 2.0 or higher.

DVPtame

System Requirements: DESQview v1.0+.

RBdualVGA

System Requirements: A PCI-bus computer with two PCI-bus VGA cards installed.

RBkeyswap

System Requirements: DOS 2.0+

RBspeed

System Requirements: Computer with an Intel Neptune chipset; may also work on Intel Saturn chipsets.

Obsolete Programs

SPTURBO

DVKPOLL

Programs Written by Others